Ogle County News high school sports roundup

Softball

Eastland 13, Polo 0: At Eastland on April 9, Samantha Gray accounted for the Marcos’ (1-4) lone hit in a one-sided road loss. She was tagged with the loss from the circle, allowing nine earned runs on six hits over three innings of work.

Stillman Valley 3, Oregon 0: At Stillman Valley, on April 9, the Hawks ran afoul of the Cardinals’ Kaiya Hildreth, whose only blemish was a single walk in seven innings of no-hit, 14-strikeout ball.

Izzy Berg took the tough-luck loss for Oregon (5-3), allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk. She struck out 11 in six innings in the circle.

Oregon 12, Winnebago 7: At Oregon on April 7, the Hawks held off a late rally to take down Winnebago.

Brooke Halverson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead the offense, while Berg struck out eight and allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings of work to notch the W.

Eastland 13, Polo 0: At Polo on April 7, the Marcos lost the home half of their two-game home-and-home series with Eastland.

Cam Jones had a double at the dish and allowed five runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk while striking out five in three innings in the circle.

Oregon 15, Deer Creek Mackinaw 5: At Oregon on April 4, the Hawks put up nine runs in the bottom of the first to lead the way to a comfortable win over Dee-Mack.

Kendall Boyle went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Ashlee Mundell was 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored and Alexi Czochara was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored in the win.

Baseball

Oregon 15, Stillman Valley 1: At Stillman Valley on April 9, the Hawks (3-3-1) poured on 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to rout their hosts.

Landon Anderson went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Keaton Salisbury had three hits and three RBIs and Colton Flaharty struck out 10 in four and two-thirds innings on the mound, while allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks.

Eastland 15, Polo 1; Eastland 15, Polo 0 (DH): At Eastland on April 8, Dylan Reimer drove in the Marcos’ lone run in the first game of the doubleheader, while Jordan Reed picked up two of Polo’s three hits in a shutout loss in the second game.

Girls Track and Field

Rochelle 71, Morris 54: At Rochelle on April 8, the Hubs picked up a dual victory over Morris. Kyrie Cragin (400 dash), Samantha Overton (300 hurdles and pole vault), Vivian Worthington (1600 run), Jasmin Walsh (100 hurdles) and Jamie Riddle (high jump and triple jump) all earned first-place finishes in the win.

Overton, Lily Wengelewski, Abygail Losoya and Emma Osborne were first in the 4x400 relay, while Worthington, Nicolette Koziol, Arabella Marrufo and Yazmin Cruz took first in the 4x800 relay.

Boys Tennis

Sycamore 3, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle on April 7, the Hubs earned wins in both singles matchups as Philip Winters won his #1 Singles matchup 6-3, 6-4 and Mark Green took his #2 Singles matchup 6-2, 7-5.

Rochelle fell in all three doubles matches, falling 6-0, 7-5 in #1 Doubles, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in #2 Doubles and 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in #3 Doubles.

Girls Soccer

Oregon 2, Rockford Christian 0: At Oregon on April 7, Sarah Eckhardt and Aniyah Sarver scored one goal each in the Hawks’ (3-1-1) clean-sheet win. Addison Rufer provided one assist, while Mili Zavala made seven saves in goal.