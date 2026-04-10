Ogle County Health Department to close Rochelle office, consolidate services in Oregon

The Ogle County Health Department will be closing its Rochelle office at 510 Lincoln Highway and consolidating all staff and services at its 907 Pines Road office in Oregon effective June 1, OCHD Public Health Administrator Melissa Spangler said April 9.

The same services, including birth better outcomes, community lab draws and immunizations, are currently offered at both the Rochelle and Oregon OCHD offices, Spangler said. The move will result in no changes to services or staffing.

“This change is not about reducing services,” Spangler said. “It’s about strengthening how they’re delivered. All the programs and resources will remain the same. They will just be centralized at one location in Oregon now.”

Spangler said the decision to consolidate the two offices in Oregon was made due to funding.

“A lot of funding cuts are coming down for federal and state programs,” Spangler said. “That’s how we’re funded, through grants. It’s not feasible to have two locations. Other organizations like us are seeing the same funding issues.”

Construction is underway at the 907 Pines Road office in Oregon to facilitate the consolidation. There will be two new exam rooms built and a new office for two nurses who will be moving to the facility from Rochelle. Ogle County Animal Control will also be moved to the facility from the old Ogle County Courthouse.

Other Ogle County services housed at 510 Lincoln Highway in Rochelle, including probation and emergency management, will remain at that location.

Spangler said improved communication was another reason for the consolidation.

“It’s more difficult when you have two locations,” Spangler said. “I try to go to the Rochelle office once a month and the office’s direct supervisor goes weekly. We have staff meetings once a month. Bringing us all together aligns with what a health department is. We all work together for one mission, keeping the community healthy.”

OCHD is working with Reagan Mass Transit District to serve customers who have barriers to transportation.

“If transportation is a barrier for someone who needs our services, we’re going to step in and help with that,” Spangler said. “A lot of our clients from the Rochelle area come to Oregon already for other things, such as governmental services. I understand there could be transportation issues for some. I will miss the walkable aspect of the downtown Rochelle facility.”

Spangler said consolidating services will help OCHD to better serve the community and better position the department to implement new services and receive grants.

“I’m excited,” Spangler said. “I know it will be a challenge because of what our staff and clients are used to. But I think having everything and all of our staff here will help us to better serve the community. We’re looking forward to trying to add more services to OCHD in the future.”