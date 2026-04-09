Davidson Construction Supply of Rochelle wins IDOT award

Davidson Construction Supply of Rochelle ​earned the 2025 Supplier/Professional DBE of the Year award. (Photo provided by IDOT)

The Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced five award recipients from the 35th Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward, recognizing achievements that helped to grow and support minority- and women-owned businesses in 2025. ​

Davidson Construction Supply of Rochelle ​earned the 2025 Supplier/Professional DBE of the Year award.

“The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program has many success stories that help bring innovation and equity to IDOT projects,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “These awards are just a small sample of the homegrown Illinois businesses that are improving their communities and adding value to our work. We congratulate the winners and look forward to another successful year working with our DBE partners.”

Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward is a two-day conference sponsored by IDOT’s Office of Business and Workforce Diversity to provide the tools and resources that help firms participate in state projects through the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program. Held April 1 and 2, this year’s conference drew more than 405 participants, representing a variety of prime contractors and subcontractors. ​

Watch for registration details for next year’s Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward at www.idot.illinois.gov.