2026 Forreston FFA greenhouse sale dates announced

Forreston FFA member Adam Wubbena tends to plants during the FFA's Greenhouse sale on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The greenbouse has flowers and vegetable plabts for sale and is located behind Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

The Forreston FFA and high school agriculture program is preparing to once again open their greenhouse doors to the community. This annual tradition showcases the work and dedication of students who have spent months cultivating a wide variety of plants.

This year, the program will offer an expanded selection of vegetables alongside its staple favorites. Shoppers can also look forward to over 200 hanging baskets, perfect for spring decorating and gifts. Whether you are looking for classic blooms or something new to add to your garden, the greenhouse has a variety of options to choose from.

Special opening day partnership: The program has announced that for the second year in a row, it is partnering with Bleu Cedar Coffee Co. for a “Coffee & Plants” promotion on opening day, Saturday, April 25.

The first 20 people into the Forreston FFA Greenhouse will receive a voucher for $2 off a coffee at Bleu Cedar Coffee Co.

The first 20 people into Bleu Cedar Coffee Co. will receive a voucher for $2 off their plant purchase at the Forreston FFA Greenhouse. The promotion is valid only on opening day, April 25.

2026 Greenhouse sale schedule: April: Saturday, April 25: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (opening day). Tuesday, April 28: 3-5:30 p.m.

May: Friday, May 1: 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5: 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 8: 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12: 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 15: 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please note that all sales are final and all plants are available “while supplies last.” Dates are subject to change due to weather or supply levels. For the most up-to-date information and potential added sale dates, community members are encouraged to follow the Forreston FFA Facebook page.

For those unable to make the scheduled greenhouse hours, the program is continuing its partnership with Koeller Forreston Hardware, which will be selling FFA-grown plants after opening day while supplies last.