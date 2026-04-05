Oregon Public Library offers ‘Gardening on a Budget’ April 14

Story Time is back, for children 18 months to 6 years old, at 10 a.m. Mondays at the Oregon library...stories, crafts, socialization and fun. Registration is required. Visit www.oregonpubliclibrary.com or call (815) 732-2724 to register.

Book Clubs

The Afternoon Book Club meets Wednesday, April 15, at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Cocktails and Crime meets in April, so stop by the library to find out title, location and time. The Just Fantasy? Book Club will meet in April at 6 p.m. at the Library to discuss “Silvercloak” by L.K. Steven. Books on Tap Book Club will meet Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at Cork & Tap to discuss “The Unwedding” by Ally Condie.

Tiny Art Show

All ages. Pick up a Tiny Art kit between April 13-25 (while supplies last) and return it by April 30 to be entered into the art show. All art entries will be exhibited during the month of May. Voting will occur between May 4 and May 16 and prizes will be awarded to those who receive the most votes.

Gardening on a Budget

Tuesday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Starting a container garden can benefit your budget and be a fruitful hobby that satisfies your taste buds. Learn about the start-up expenses for a container garden and plan your produce to supplement your food budget. Join us to learn more about Gardening on a Budget. Sponsored by U of I Extension. Registration is required.

Movie at the Library

Tuesday, April 14, 2-4 p.m. Join us at the Library to watch the 1993 movie about a young girl sent to live with her uncle after the death of her parents, neglected once again, she begins exploring the estate and discovers a garden that has become hidden and, aided by one of the servant’s boys, begins restoring it to its former glory. Registration is requested. Call the Library or go to the library’s website event calendar for more info.

Cristina Henríquez

Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Join critically acclaimed, bestselling author Cristina Henríquez for a compelling conversation about her work. Henríquez’s newest book, “The Great Divide”, is a moving exploration of the people who lived, loved and labored during the construction of the Panama Canal. Named a New York Times’ Editors’ Choice selection and TIME Magazine “100 Must-Read Books of 2024”, The Great Divide explores history and adversity in a place very special to her – her father’s homeland of Panama. Henríquez has also authored “The Book of Unknown Americans”, “The World in Half”, and “Come Together, Fall Apart”, all to significant acclaim. Her fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The New York Times, and The Best American Short Stories 2018, and she is a recipient of the 21st Century Award given by The Chicago Public Library Foundation. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, and lives in the Chicago suburbs with her family. Carmen Álvarez will join Henríquez as moderator. Álvarez is an advocate for libraries and Latinx representation in the publishing industry. Her work has appeared in Glamour, Elle, and Vogue. This virtual event is intended for adults. Registration for this event closes at 5 p.m. on event day. Late registrations will be processed after the live event, allowing access to the event recording. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events.

Passport Fair

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Oregon Public Library is hosting a special passport event at the Oregon Public Library, 300 Jefferson St., Oregon, on Saturday, April 18, to provide passport information to U.S. citizens and to accept passport applications. U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering or reentering the United States by air. U.S. citizens entering the United States from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda at land borders and seaports of entry must present a passport book, passport card, or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government. Information on the cost and how to apply for a U.S. passport is available at travel.state.gov or contact the Oregon Public Library at 1-815-732-2724. U.S. citizens may also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

Ink with A Friend Monthly Card Club

Monday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Sending personal cards to your friends and family is a way to let them know you care and are thinking about them. Creating these cards makes it even more special. All designs include beautiful colored cardstock, gorgeous designer series paper, detailed stamped images, die cut pieces, matching ink, ribbon, and embellishments. Oregon Library cardholders only. Registration required by calling (815) 732-2724 or at www.oregonpubliclibrary.com

Try It Tuesday

Tuesday, April 21, at 1:30 or 5:30 p.m. (pick one time slot only)

Felt Spring Gnomes: This is an adult only class, 18 years and up. Registration required, limited spaces. Call (815) 732-2724 or visit http://www.oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Knit & Crochet

This group meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is open to anyone. From beginner to expert, all skill levels are welcome to join. Bring any hand craft and work on it while socializing. Registration is requested; visit http://www.oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Oregon Writers Group

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. The OWG is a gathering of writers or writer-wannabes who meet to support each other and further their own writing. The purpose of the group is to help and encourage you in your writing. If you need brainstorming ideas, we can help suggest ideas or aid with the creative process.

OPLD Dial-A-Story & Oregon Public Library StoryWalk @Oregon Park West

Call 815-732-2724, follow the prompts and presto...a story! Current story is “Paper Chase” by Julia Donaldson. Now available at the Oregon Public Library Story Walk... “There’s a Bunny in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher.