Byron Public Library presents ‘History of Simon and Garfunkel’ on April 16

Do you think you know your local library? Put your knowledge to the test and get to know the library with our fun scavenger hunt! Stop at the circulation desk to pick up a scavenger hunt sheet to start searching the first floor – the answers can only be found downstairs. Everyone who participates in the hunt earns a candy prize and an entry into a giveaway drawing for a new TV. The scavenger hunt runs through the month of April.

Homebound delivery service

Do you know someone who lives in Byron and is unable to visit the library due to temporary or permanent physical limitations, illness or disability? Byron Public Library now offers homebound delivery service for eligible patrons. Please contact the homebound delivery coordinator by calling the Byron Public Library at 815-234-5107 or by sending an email to outreach@byronlibrary.org. Someone will contact you to go over our borrowing guidelines, patron responsibilities and delivery service.

The History of Simon and Garfunkel

Thursday, April 16, 6-7 p.m.: If you took the rich harmonies of the Everly Brothers and matched it with the lyricism of Bob Dylan the result might be Simon and Garfunkel. Often considered the thinking person’s rock and rollers, they were also one of the most successful musical acts of the 1960s. Using audio and visual we will trace the arc of Simon and Garfunkel’s career from their surprise teenybopper hit “Hey Schoolgirl” ... to the folk-rock classic “Sound of Silence” ... to the ever popular “Mrs. Robinson” ... to the majesty of “Bridge Over Troubled Water”. Registration is required, so call the library at 815-234-5107 to register.

Click With Caution

Thursday, April 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Did you know that nearly 64% of Americans have been affected by cybercrime — and that a cyberattack happens about every 39 seconds? That means by the time you finish reading this sentence, someone, somewhere, has already been targeted. Join cybersecurity expert Jeff Williams for an eye-opening lecture where you’ll discover how scammers trick people using urgency and fear. The red flags of phishing emails and fake websites. Simple habits that dramatically reduce your risk. Practical steps to protect your identity, finances, and personal data. Don’t wait until you become part of the statistics. Learn how to outsmart scammers before they target you. Registration is required, so please call the library at 815-234-5107 to register.

Creative studio

Our creative studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use our maker space equipment. Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials. Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult, or during Teen Time. Creative studio hours: Sunday 1-5 p.m., Monday 9-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Tuesday 9-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Wednesday 9-1 p.m., Thursday 9-1 p.m., Friday and Saturday closed.

Curbside delivery

The library is open for browsing, but patrons can still use curbside service. Place your holds online at byronlibrary.org or call us at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call for help. Staff will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call when you arrive at the library, and staff will bring your items out to you, already checked out. A receipt with due dates will be included with your items.

Visit the Byron Library Facebook page, or subscribe to our newsletters at byronlibrary.org, to keep up to date on library news and programs. Be sure to also check out the Byron Library and Byron Library Teen Instagram pages.