Eagle’s Nest Art Group spring membership show at Conover Gallery opens April 25

Eagle’s Nest Art Group will hold its annual spring membership show at its Conover Square gallery located on the second floor at 201 N. 3rd St., Oregon. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens)

Eagle’s Nest Art Group will hold its annual spring membership show at its Conover Square gallery. The show will open with a reception from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

The gallery is located on the second floor at 201 N. Third St., Oregon.

The art show will continue from 1-4 p.m. April 26, May 2 and May 3.

The show contains over 80 original pieces of art, including paintings, glass work, pottery, calligraphy, drawings, fiber art and works in wood. In addition, large and small prints are available for sale.

ENAG is a group of over 90 members who are all from the local area: Oregon, Mt. Morris, Chana, Byron, Polo, Dixon, Leaf River, Forreston, Freeport, Lindenwood, Rochelle, Hampshire, Ashton, Stillman Valley, Sterling, Rock Falls, Winnebago, Princeton, Rockford, DeKalb, Sycamore, Pecatonica, Woosung, Pearl City, Polo and Loves Park.

This show is dedicated to celebrating the long history of art in this area. ENAG was founded in 1957 to support the work of local artists and share art through hosting shows, offering programs and informal studio art sessions, and conducting art classes.

Artists will be on hand each day of the show to welcome you. Refreshments will be served.

The shops of Conover Square will be open during show hours. The show is free and parking is plentiful.

For more information about the group, call 815-732-7783.