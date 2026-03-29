Easter services set at Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris

The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris will remember the crucifixion and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with services on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The community is welcome to attend any or all of the services.

The Good Friday service will be held on April 3 at 7 p.m. Sunday services on April 5 will begin with Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. followed by an Easter brunch at 9:15 a.m., and the worship service at 10 a.m.

Child care will be provided for all services. Children’s Church for ages 4-9 is offered during the sermon time.

The church is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave. For more information call 815-734-4942 or go to www.efcmm.org.