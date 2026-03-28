Rain barrels available for water conservation in Ogle County

Ogle County residents have an opportunity to improve water conservation and protect local waterways through a rain barrel program offered by the Ogle County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Rain barrels collect runoff from rooftops, reducing the amount of stormwater that flows into streets, storm drains and nearby streams. This runoff often carries pollutants such as soil, fertilizers and oil, which can negatively impact water quality. By capturing rainwater before it leaves a property, homeowners can help reduce pollution and support overall watershed health.

In addition to environmental benefits, rain barrels provide a free source of water for gardens, lawns and landscaping. The naturally soft, untreated rainwater is ideal for plants and can help reduce household water use during the growing season.

The program is part of an ongoing effort to promote conservation practices through local partnerships, including collaboration with the city of Oregon.

Residents can learn more about the program, view available options, and access an order form by visiting https://ogleswcd.org/rain-barrel-sale/.

The order deadline is April 30, with pickup scheduled for May 9 in Oregon.

For additional information, contact the Ogle County Soil and Water Conservation District at 815-732-6127, ext. 3