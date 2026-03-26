Byron Wealth Management enters new chapter of leadership

Byron Bank recently announced a next chapter for Byron Wealth Management.

After growing with the firm over the past seven years as an adviser, Sean Considine has acquired Byron Wealth Management as of March 31, 2026, continuing the firm’s long-standing commitment to personalized, relationship-based financial guidance, according to a news release.

This next chapter allows Byron Wealth Management to continue building on its strong foundation, while Byron Bank maintains its long-standing focus on community banking, local decision-making and strong customer relationships, according to the release.

Together, both organizations remain dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their financial goals.

The Byron Wealth Management team, Adam Talbert, Chris Martin and Melanie Ashton, along with Considine, will continue operating from their offices within Byron Bank and the Oregon office. Clients will continue to see the same faces in the same locations, and the relationship with Byron Wealth Management and LPL Financial will remain the same.

“Byron Wealth Management has been built on strong relationships and a deep commitment to our community,” said Jen Baker, chief operating officer of Byron Bank. “Sean has been an important part of that, and this next chapter allows Byron Wealth Management to continue building on that strong foundation while maintaining the close partnership our customers value.”

Considine grew up in Byron and, after his professional football career, chose to bring his family back to the community he has always called home. In addition to his professional work, he is actively involved in the community, including coaching football at Byron High School and supporting local organizations and events.

“I’m honored to continue the legacy of Byron Wealth Management and grateful for the opportunity and trust placed in me,” Considine said. “Our clients can expect the same trusted relationships, the same team, and the same commitment to service.”

For questions about investments or wealth management accounts, customers should continue working directly with their Byron Wealth Management adviser by calling 815-234-4075 or visiting byronwealthmanagement.com.