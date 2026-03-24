Obendorf: Still reminiscing - Class of 1950

It is our senior year and our basketball start off was uncertain with Ron Messer in the hospital with complications following a tonsillectomy. Beecher would have a forward spot, Bill Coffman, center and Atchison may be guard. From then on it was a toss up.

Coach Breckenridge was anything but enthusiastic about the season’s possibilities. However, we did have a noon-time team made up of “Clipper” McGinnis, “All American Todd”, “Tom Tom” Toms and “Fubar” Shugars. The name of the team – “Leo’s Clippers”. Later “Columbus” Donaldson was added.

Then came Dec. 8 and the question of the week was “What did you want Santa to bring you?” Chuck wanted $3 million. Liz wanted something that is 6 feet tall, has blue eyes and dark hair. Mr. Folk wanted a short winter or a good basketball game.

In February of 1950 due to a low coal supply, Polo faced the tightest coal situation in years. However, a new American in our midst, Aksel (Jim) Kaidme tells the Rotary how happy he is to be in a land that is free, happy to be an American. On March 24 the first annual sports banquet honoring PCHS athletics was held with 230 attending.

Later down at the Union Dairy, “Richardo” Coffman was overheard asking “Sicle” Coffman a question: If there are three empty glasses and you fill two with root beer, and the third glass is empty, what King does that make you think of? “Sicle” obviously did not know the answer. “Richardo” simply replied, “Phillip the third.”

Jim Conklin and Dick Unger both broke track records. Jim in discus and Dick in the 440-yard run. Bill Ports received the Distinguished Rifleman medal and seniors led all the classmates on the honor roll. On May 20 the seniors, under the direction of Dean McCartney as superintendent and Norma Donaho as principal, ran the school. Members of the class had to submit letters of application to the dean for our jobs. Chuck, Bill C., Max, Rich and Wayne were on the board of education. A super job was done.

The last teacher editorial in PO-CO-Dots was by Mr. O. Glenn Isley and he writes, “Somewhere years ago I read a little poem which you no doubt have heard:

You are writing a gospel

A chapter each day

By the deeds that you do

And the words that you say

Men read what you write

Whether faithless or true

Pray, what is the gospel

According to you

You students of PCHS and your parents are quite concerned that your teachers are careful in setting a good example. I’m wondering if it has ever occurred to you that you students, too, are teachers.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.