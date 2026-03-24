Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant helps fund Oregon school’s PE programs

Oregon Junior Senior High School is a 2026 Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant recipient.

Oregon received a $5,821 Cash for Classrooms grant from Casey’s to help fund the junior high physical education programs and add new supplies to their curriculum.

“The funds will help us purchase organizational materials, such as bins and storage bags, which would allow us to better care for and manage our existing equipment,” OJSHS PE teacher Carrie O’Neil said. “In addition, this funding would enable us to introduce a new and engaging activity, 9 Square in the Air, into our curriculum. We will be able to purchase four of these units with this money.”

Nine Square in the Air is an interactive game that combines elements of volleyball and four square, encouraging students to develop hand-eye coordination, agility, teamwork and communication skills. It is a versatile activity that can be adapted for all ability levels, making it an inclusive and fun way to engage all seventh and eighth grade students in physical activity.

“Adding this unit would not only enhance student participation and enjoyment, but also align with our district’s mission to create lifelong learners who value health, cooperation and physical fitness,” O’Neil said.

The 2027 grant program will open in the fall.