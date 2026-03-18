Rochelle Township High School Board sets graduation date of May 23

From left to right: Rochelle Township High School District Board of Education Members Bobby Chadwick and Trisha Vaughn and Superintendent Jason Harper participate in a meeting on March 16, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Township High School District Board of Education on Monday voted unanimously to set a graduation date of Saturday, May 23.

Superintendent Jason Harper said graduation is planned to be held at 10 a.m. outside on the football field, weather permitting, as it has been in recent years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last days of the school year will now shift back one day due to the snow day observed by the school on Monday, March 16. The graduation date was unaffected by the snow day. Final exams will take place May 21-22 and 26.

Summer school will begin on Monday, June 1, and conclude on Thursday, July 9.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved personnel matters, including the retirement of Terry Daugherty (custodian, end of 2025-2026 school year), the resignation of Michael Dale (counselor/football assistant coach, effective June 30, 2026) and the employment of Tony Doyle (volunteer golf assistant coach), Lucas Smardo (technology department summer worker) and Sarai Uecker (girls soccer head coach).

The board also approved the reemployment of teachers for the 2026-2027 school year. Returning first-year teachers include Finley Callahan (English), Amber Cravens (library/media specialist) and Kimberly Waters (Spanish). Returning second-year teachers include Abby Jamison (English), Christian Marigomen (choir teacher and director), David Molgas Zepeda (bilingual math and science) and Sumayya Staab (student growth coach). Returning third-year teachers include Scott Stevens (special education).

Third-year RTHS teachers had their reemployment for tenure approved unanimously, including Jonathon Gehm (social science), Kevin Hunt (social science), Colfay Pointer (counselor), Sarai Uecker (special education) and Edna Vazquez (Spanish).

Fourth-year teachers renewed for tenure include Anna Adolph (English), Max Basler (special education), Anna Birsa (Spanish), Anna Criswell (science), Justin Otte (science), Rachel Plock (math) and Keaton Shumard (music teacher and band director).

Harper said the state recently changed the laws for tenure rights for teachers from four years to three years. RTHS will approve third-year teachers for tenure each year in March going forward.

ACT

RTHS Principal Chris Lewis said all RTHS students with the exception of seniors will take ACT or preACT tests on April 21. Juniors will take ACT tests. The testing is required by the state and students have recently been preparing for the exams.

“We’ve had a variety of practice tests and kids have been working on this within their classes,” Lewis said. “We’re just trying to get kids all the tools they need to be successful.”