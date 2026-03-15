Ogle County Historical Society preparing for time capsule project, seeks community help

The Ruby Nash Museum and Ogle County Historical Society is located at the corner of N. Sixth Street and Franklin Streets in Oregon. (Shaw Media File Photo)

Imagine someone in our county 50 years from now opening a box and finding a letter or photo from you. That is exactly what the Ogle County Historical Society is putting together – a county-wide time capsule filled with everyday stories, memories and hopes for the future.

Everyone is welcome to join in: families, kids, local groups and businesses. Consider sending a letter describing what life is like here right now, a favorite memory of your town or school, a story of your family, club, workplace, or a place you love, or your predictions or wishes for what this community will be like in 2076.

OCHS is asking local schools, libraries, museums, VFWs, American Legions, city halls and the county clerk’s office in Ogle County to help distribute instructions to students, patrons, members and visitors who wish to participate. Then the entities will accept written letters to be placed in a protective sleeve to be kept in a safe and protected place until they are collected

Use computer paper that is acid free. One sheet per participant. Include your name and town or township. You may include additional identification such as your birth date and address. A protective sleeve will be provided when your letter is turned in. Address your letter on the outside to whom you wish.

The deadline is July 10, 2026. Collections will be arranged with your library, church or organization, etc. Return your letter to one of those.

The time capsule will be sealed and placed in the yard in front of the Ruby Nash house at the Ogle County Historical Society in Oregon. A dedication date will be announced.

Help future residents understand who we were, what mattered to us and what made this community feel like home.

Questions? Contact the Ogle County Historical Society: oglecohistory@gmail.com. Donations will be gratefully accepted.