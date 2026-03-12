Ogle County paint/aerosol recycling, document shredding event is April 11

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will be hosting a paint/aerosol can recycling and document shredding event Saturday, April 11.

The event will be at 909 Pines Road in Oregon and is for Ogle County residents only. Identification is required. No permits are required for this recycling event.

Paint and accepted products will be collected for recycling from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no cost for residents to recycle paint due to the Illinois Paint Stewardship Act. Residents may bring up to 15 containers of paint per household. The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department reserves the right to refuse to take any paint or product that is not accepted in this program.

Accepted products include latex, acrylic, waster-based, alkyd, oil-based and enamel paints, deck coatings and floor paints, primers, sealers, undercoats, stains, shellacs, lacquers, varnishes, urethanes (single component), wood sealers, metal coatings and rust preventatives. Materials must be in their original, labeled containers.

Unaccepted products include paint thinner, mineral spirits, solvents, aerosol coatings, auto and marine paints, arts and craft paints, caulking compounds, epoxies, glue, adhesives, paint additives, colorants, tints, resins, wood preservatives (containing pesticides), roof patch and repair, asphalt, tar, bitumen-based products, two-component coats, deck cleaners, traffic- and road-marking paints, industrial maintenance (IM) coatings, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) (shop application) paints and finishes. These items are household hazardous waste and may be taken to the HHW disposal site in Rockford. Call 815-732-4020 for more information.

Aerosol cans, small 14- to 16-ounce propane cylinders, and small butane cylinders will also be accepted by Flatcan Recycling. There is no cost for up to 15 containers.

Additional aerosols over the 15-can limit will cost $1.25 each and propane and butane cylinders will be $4 each for recycling.

Most aerosol spray products will be accepted for recycling. Flatcan Recycling will also accept one child car seat at no charge. Additional child car seats will be $10 per seat.

Flatcan is only accepting card payments - no cash or checks.

In addition, secure, on-site document shredding will be conducted by Illinois Valley Document Destruction from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle. No business or institutional material will be accepted. There is no cost to residents for paper shredding because the OCSWMD will cover the cost of the Illinois Valley Document Destruction truck and staff.

Call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020, email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov, or visit www.oglecountyil.gov or the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department on Facebook for more information about this recycling opportunity.