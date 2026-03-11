Oregon’s Newt Wright recognized as District FFA Proficiency winner

Newt Wright of Oregon High School was recently selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in forest management and products. (Photo provided by Oregon School District)

Newt Wright of Oregon High School was recently selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in forest management and products.

Wright is a member of the Oregon FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE.

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Wright was selected as the district one winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Newt is the son of Jon and Haley Wright from Oregon.

Receiving the honor makes Wright eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Mt. Zion on Saturday, March 21. Wright was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee in the area.

Wright has been involved in other agriculture education and FFA activities, including land use, livestock evaluation and numerous community service activities.

Seth McMillan and Chelsea Eden are the agriculture teachers and FFA advisers at Oregon Junior-Senior High School.

Wright will receive plaques for his accomplishments. The plaques are made possible by gifts from individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.