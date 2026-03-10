Ogle County residential electronics recycling event is March 27

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will be hosting a residential electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 27.

The event will be at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26. No permits will be issued the day of the event, as all office staff will be outside working.

Accepted items include all residential televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCRs, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, alkaline batteries, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVDs, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens are accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or checks are accepted.

Large toner cartridges are no longer accepted at the residential electronic recycling events. They can be taken back to office supply stores, or they can be recycled through the business recycling program for a nominal fee.

There is a limit of seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials are not accepted at these events.

Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call the number above for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling and to make an appointment to drop off the materials to be recycled.

For more information about the recycling event call the OCSWMD at the number above, visit www.oglecountyil.gov, or visit Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department’s Facebook page.