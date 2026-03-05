Rochelle American Legion names winners of essay contest

The awards presentation of the American Legion Post 403 essay contest winners for Rochelle Township High School occurred on March 3, 2026. From left to right are Chuck Roberts (post commander), Elijah Good (first place, Class II), Steve Korth (adjutant), Magdalene Good (first place, Class III), Yaneli Ledesma (third place, Class II), Layla Block (second place, Class II), Caden Goodwin (second place, Class III), Jose Huerta (junior vice commander) and John Gruben (youth activities officer). (Photo provided by Chuck Roberts)

The Arnold Heltness American Legion Post 403 of Rochelle hosts an essay contest in January and February each year.

The essay winners from several local schools were presented their awards Tuesday. The topic and title for the 2026 essay contest was “What are the Core American Values.” Awards were given to seventh and eighth grade students (Class I), freshmen and sophomore students (Class II) and junior and senior students (Class III).

Contest winners for Rochelle Township High School were Elijah Good (first place, Class II), Magdalene Good (first place, Class III), Layla Block (second place, Class II), Caden Goodwin (second place, Class III) and Yaneli Ledesma (third place, Class II).

Winners for the Rochelle Middle School were Cole Albers (first place, Class I) and Giancarlo Hurtado (second place, Class I).

Winners for St. Paul Lutheran School were Taylor Thomas (first place, Class I) and Naomi Bresson (second place, Class I).

Winners for Steward School were Elizabeth Hayes (first place, Class I) and Brooklyn Erickson (second place, Class I).

Winners for Kings School were Janie Cagle (first place, Class I; first place, all schools) and Sophia Mueller (second place, class I).

Winners for Eswood School were Helen Miller (first place, Class I) and Felix Contreras (second place, Class I).

Each student who participated in the contest received a token for free ice cream at Culver’s in Rochelle.