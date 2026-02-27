Wheatland Tube donates $25,000 to Rochelle Area Community Foundation

Wheatland Tube presented a $25,000 donation Thursday to the Rochelle Area Community Foundation.

Wheatland Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, has made a yearly donation to RACF for the past four years. RACF supports dozens of causes in the Rochelle area through yearly grants. Zekelman Industries is the largest steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and located to Rochelle five years ago.

RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya said the donation will support RACF’s Endowment Fund, its largest unrestricted fund that can be used to support a majority of local grant applications that RACF receives.

“It’s extremely meaningful and I’m extremely grateful for it,” Anaya said of the donation. “Not only is it a one-time donation, it’s an annual donation. We know they’re truly committed to this community and making change happen and helping with support in any way that has the greatest impact on our community. It’s wonderful that they trust our organization to be able to make those decisions. We can place that money in the best and most strategic place that has the most impact.”

Wheatland Tube increased its yearly donation to RACF from $10,000 to $25,000 last year. Anaya called the amount “game-changing”, with many local organizations currently seeking funding for community projects.

Anaya said industry partners like Wheatland Tube “set the standard” for local philanthropy.

“This will truly have an amazing impact,” Anaya said. “It will allow for change. It will help organizations thrive. It’s extremely meaningful. It’s a true partnership and collaboration between both organizations. Knowing that we have community partners like them with their generosity and having that trust we’ve built with each other over the last 4-5 years has been great. I’m truly appreciative of it and I love the growing partnership and the future we have with Wheatland Tube.”

Wheatland Tube Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Graham said that upon entry to the community over five years ago, his organization funded a community needs study through Northern Illinois University to assess where philanthropic funds could be best spent in the Rochelle area.

Wheatland Tube has 17 plants in North America, many of which are in small towns like Rochelle.

“Local people know local needs best,” Graham said. “We paid for the study to make sure they had that information. But as a nationwide company and as the largest steel pipe and tube company in North America, local need isn’t our expertise. We give the dollars and [RACF] puts them where they need to go.”

Graham said supporting the community where employees live, work and raise their families is important to Wheatland Tube.

“Helping the community helps with recruiting and retention,” Graham said. “If an employee’s family is feeling good at home, the employee is going to work well here. We pay well and have great benefits and we support the community. That helps us and local people. As an employer, you have a responsibility to give back in more ways than just jobs.”