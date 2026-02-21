Leaf River Soaring Eagles host annual 4-H Valentine’s party

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club had its monthly meeting Feb. 9. After the meeting, the club had its annual Valentine’s party.

Each member brought valentines and a decorated bag to collect valentines in. Several games were played. Each member had to balance a candy heart on a popsicle stick and walk to the other side of the room without dropping the heart. The member that could walk with the greatest number of hearts at one time won a prize.

Heart stickers were placed around the club room for the kids to find. A few of the stickers were specially marked to receive a prize. Members threw candy hearts into a bucket and the member with the most hearts in their bucket won a prize.

For more information on the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.