Leaf River Soaring Eagles host annual 4-H Valentine’s party

Pictured are Finn Slattery, Kolton Motszko, Alister De La Barrera, Hazel Friday, Izabel Cortinez, Luis Smith, David Bagwell and Lydia Sherburne. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club had its monthly meeting Feb. 9. After the meeting, the club had its annual Valentine’s party.

Each member brought valentines and a decorated bag to collect valentines in. Several games were played. Each member had to balance a candy heart on a popsicle stick and walk to the other side of the room without dropping the heart. The member that could walk with the greatest number of hearts at one time won a prize.

Heart stickers were placed around the club room for the kids to find. A few of the stickers were specially marked to receive a prize. Members threw candy hearts into a bucket and the member with the most hearts in their bucket won a prize.

For more information on the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.

