Byron Foundation grant supports Mary Morgan Elementary School programming

A Mary Morgan Elementary School kindergarten class is bubbling with excitement thanks to a grant from the Byron Foundation. The funds were used to enhance the classroom’s dramatic play area, transforming it into a pizzeria where imagination and learning come together.

Students have been “cooking up” creativity in their new space, complete with shiny stainless-steel pots and pans, realistic utensils, pretend meatballs and other playful kitchen items. From taking customer orders and stirring sauce to assembling pizzas and serving guests, young chefs are fully immersed in meaningful, hands-on experiences that encourage communication, cooperation, and problem-solving.

Dramatic play is a vital part of early childhood education, especially in kindergarten. As students run their pizzeria, they practice important academic skills such as counting pizza toppings, identifying shapes, recognizing numbers, writing and drawing orders and using early math and literacy in authentic ways. These playful moments help children make sense of classroom learning while strengthening fine motor skills and building independence.

The pizzeria also allows students to connect learning to the real world. Children love imagining their restaurant as familiar local favorites like Costa’s, Casey’s or other community eateries, taking on roles they recognize from their own experiences. By acting out these real-life scenarios, students deepen their understanding of how the world around them works while expanding their vocabulary and social awareness.

Through joyful, imaginative play, children develop social and emotional skills, build confidence, and learn how to collaborate with others, all while having fun. These experiences lay the foundation for critical thinking, creativity and lifelong learning.

The Byron Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit established in 1993, is an independent organization, founded to provide the Byron School educators access and opportunity to impact learning that empowers students and provides an enriched education beyond the district’s tax dollars. This volunteer team of parents, educators and community members are committed to supporting children with unique experiences to help broaden their education, expose them to enriched opportunities and to cultivate leaders.

The board of directors meets several times a year to accept and process grants that average $5,000 a year and manage scholarship funds for other individuals and organizations.

The focus on long-term planning and sustainability has led to a partnership with the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and the creation of a Byron Foundation Endowment Fund. The Byron Foundation Endowment Fund establishes a financial reserve, provides a reliable source of income in perpetuity, and shows the permanence of the Byron Foundation in the community and a commitment to continued educational excellence in the Byron School District.

If you are inspired to give of your time and talents or a tax-deductible gift to the Byron Foundation Endowment Fund, contact Byron Foundation President Michelle Albert at Mablert6@comcast.net or 815-985-5102.