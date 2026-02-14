Rowland named January Student of the Month at Polo Community High School

Joey Rowland was recently named the January Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. He is shown accepting a scholarship from Jenni Yingling of the Polo Schools Foundation. (Photo provided by Polo Schools)

Rowland is the son of Sarah and David Rowland. The senior participates in cross country, track and field, FCCLA, FFA, Varsity Club and Spanish Club. After high school, he plans to pursue a career in water science.

Upon receiving the award, Rowland answered a series of questions about his school experience.

If you could create any new class at your school, what would it be?

-World Religions

What does it take to be a successful high school student?

-Make a plan, and adjust as needed.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

-American Government with Mr. Barger. It is so fascinating to see how many different things tie into one another. I also find the way that Mr. Barger teaches the class to be very enjoyable too. He pushes us to think. Overall this is a very good and engaging class.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

-I will attend the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point to double major in fisheries and water resources specializing in fisheries and aquatic sciences, the other part in soil and waste specializing in waste management and environment protection with a minor in soil science.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

-I really like cross country; I thought it taught me perseverance and team support. It was something I tried freshman year not knowing if I would like it. A second activity I really enjoyed was special camp. I enjoyed helping the campers have a great experience. I gained a different perspective on life.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

-A memorable moment for me was getting to run at cross country sectionals my senior year.

What is your hope for the future?

-To find a career that is not a job, but a passion. I also hope to experience life to the fullest.