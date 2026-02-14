Central Bank Illinois announces key officer promotions

Central Bank Illinois recently announced a series of executive and officer-level promotions that reinforce its commitment to local leadership and operational excellence.

These advancements recognize the contributions of five dedicated professionals who have consistently demonstrated the bank’s core values of community service and financial integrity.

Leading the executive advancements, April Davis and Chrissy Eaker have been appointed to the bank’s senior management team. These strategic transitions take place in preparation for the retirement of long-term employees Denise Ward and Jackie Despain, ensuring a seamless continuation of leadership within these key roles.

Davis has been promoted to senior vice president, human resource officer. Recently distinguished as an Illinois Bankers Association Woman of Impact, she will continue to spearhead the bank’s talent strategy and organizational culture from the Geneseo headquarters. Eaker, stepping into the role of vice president, operations officer, will oversee the critical systems and processes that support the bank’s deposit operations across 10 locations.

Reflecting the bank’s continued growth and expansion within its respective markets and departments, several other key promotions have been announced. The bank’s lending division sees expanded leadership with the promotion of Kim Ewald to vice president, loan officer. Ewald brings years of expertise to the bank’s diverse lending portfolio in the Rochelle-area market.

Kristi Kinmon has been promoted to assistant vice president, loan officer, where she will facilitate consumer and real estate loans in the Sterling and Rock Falls market. Additionally, the trust and asset management division is strengthened by the promotion of Carlie Sanchez to trust administration officer, ensuring the continued delivery of top-tier fiduciary services to the bank’s clients.

“At Central Bank Illinois, our greatest asset is our people,” President and CEO John DuBois said. “These promotions reflect our belief in fostering internal growth and rewarding the professionals who help our customers achieve their financial goals every day.”

Central Bank Illinois is a full-service commercial bank providing a complete line of banking and trust services to individuals and businesses throughout the region. The institution is headquartered in Geneseo with full-service branch locations in the Illinois communities of Andover, Ashton, Fulton, Geneseo, Oregon, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, and Sterling, with a limited-purpose loan office in Prophetstown.