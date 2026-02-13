First State Bank Polo’s Cisketti attends CBAI’s Ag Lenders Conference

Breanna Cisketti, ag/commercial lender at First State Bank Shannon Polo Lake Carroll, recently attended the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Ag Lenders Conference. (Photo provided by First State Bank)

The conference connects agricultural banking professionals and provides opportunities to learn about key issues facing today’s agricultural lenders, while developing the skills and tools needed to better serve farmers and agribusiness customers and meet their evolving credit needs.

Held in Springfield, Illinois, more than 40 agricultural professionals attended the Ag Lenders Conference to learn new strategies, connect with new technologies and tools, gain insight from industry leaders and make connections with their peers.

CBAI’S event connects its community of industry professionals, together with some of the brightest experts in the industry. Dr. David Kohl was one of the main speakers during the event. He took the time to touch on how every good bridge needs a guardrail and how lenders should look at a borrower’s ability to adapt and follow through industry challenges.

“Here at FSB, we center ourselves around how to assist our borrowers in adapting to challenges and planning for upcoming trends,” according to an FSB news release. “With access to resources, new trainings and a network of connections we can continue to enhance the value and service we provide to our clients.”