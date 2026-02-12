Letter: Saying no, declaring yes

“No taxation without representation” and the quartering of the British army in people’s homes was enough to cause the American revolution.

The continued legitimizing of slavery and extending it into newly annexed territory was enough to cause our bloody civil war. The blatant disenfranchisement of people of color was enough to produce the civil rights movement which was often contentious.

For each declaration of no there was an almost as forceful yes. Loyalty to the King, the preservation of a way of life and the desire to retain supremacy over others were the opposite positions.

In each circumstance blood was shed even while each position claimed they were right. I have been struggling to understand how our country can be a shining light set upon a high hill while we act this way towards one another. It continues today.

Christians shall be in the midst of Lent, beginning Feb. 18. Traditionally in Lent, Christians abstain from certain things, reflect upon sins and seek to amend our lives. These are the disciplines of Lent.

They are meant to guide our reflection and the commitments we make in our lives. Whether you are Christian or not I commend such practice to you because we have such difficult and life-altering decisions to make. A disciplined approach can help you decide.

We are in a time where saying no or saying yes is becoming more than the product of a philosophical discussion. There are very real consequences to the decisions we make. Being on the sidelines is becoming less an option.

If one is to declare a position, then one must be clear headed about the reason and the cost of making that declaration. I oppose our immigration policy. I am aware that others will say yes to my no.

- Rev. Ronald D. Larson, Mt. Morris