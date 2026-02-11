Pospischil joins Stillman Bank as commercial lender

Stillman Bank recently welcomed Kelly Pospischil as commercial lender, according to Thomas R. Hughes, president & CEO. (Photo provided by Stillman Bank)

Stillman Bank recently welcomed Kelly Pospischil as a commercial lender, according to Thomas R. Hughes, president and CEO.

In his position, Pospischil will primarily be involved with new business development and commercial lending. He will be located at the bank’s Rockford office at 8492 East St.

A native of Freeport, Pospischil is a graduate of Aquin High School and holds bachelor’s degrees in business management and criminal justice from St. Ambrose University. He brings 15 years of experience in the banking industry, including serving as vice president of mortgage lending and involvement in compliance.

“We’re pleased to welcome Kelly to the Stillman Bank team,” Andy Williams, Stillman Bank senior vice president and commercial loan officer, said. “His experience, leadership and commitment to our community align well with our mission to build strong customer relationships.”

Outside the workplace, Pospischil currently serves on the board of the Pecatonica Sports Association and is a member of the Belvidere Cosmopolitan Club. In the past, he has served on the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce Board and has been involved with both the Rockford Home Builders Association and the Rockford Area Realtors Association.

Pospischil currently resides in Winnebago with his wife and three children. In his free time, he enjoys coaching youth sports, traveling, spending time outdoors and summer weekends at Lake Wisconsin.

For more information on Pospischil or to learn more about Stillman Bank’s products and services, call (815) 332-8100.