Oregon Park District to host Coffee Conversation focused on Nash Recreation Center

The headquarters for the Oregon Park District are located in the Nash Recreation Center at the corner of Madison and S. Fifth streets. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Oregon Park District invites community members to attend its next 60th anniversary Coffee Conversation at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the Nash Recreation Center.

This informal gathering will focus on the past, present and future of Nash Recreation Center, offering attendees an opportunity to hear stories, share memories and discuss what lies ahead for the community facility. The conversation is open to all residents and community members.

Coffee Conversations are designed to encourage open dialogue and community engagement in a relaxed setting. Participants are welcome to come with questions, memories, or simply to listen and learn more about the role Nash Recreation Center has played – and continues to play – in the community.

The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.