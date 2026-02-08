Flanagan: Valentine’s Day at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library

We love reading! Reading is an important part of our lives. Reading makes the mind work and encourages us to use our vivid imaginations.

When you are reading a book you can be taken into another dimension. Using your imagination allows you to go to another place and develop characters, thoughts and ideas about what you are reading.

You are able to transport yourself through time, go on staycation or leave the situation you are in for a while and be swept away.

At the library we have many different types of books, including fictional novels, non-fiction books, graphic novels and periodicals – we have something for everyone.

If reading is not on your to-do list we have many other things that might appeal to you. We have a variety of programs, electronic resources, e-books, music, comics and DVDs. Our newest e-resources are Palace Project and Hoopla. Come to the library and check out the resources we have that may interest you. To get a library card you need two forms of ID, one with a picture and one with your name and current Rochelle address. If you have any questions, please contact us at 815-562-3431. We are here to help you.

Here at the library we love our patrons, our community, books, reading and learning. Here are some interesting facts about chocolate, Valentine’s Day and Hershey’s Kisses from www.smithsonianmag.com:

“Richard Cadbury, whose British family manufactured chocolate, was searching for a way to use the pure cocoa butter that was extracted from the process Cadbury had invented to make a more palatable drinking chocolate. His solution was “eating chocolates,” which he packaged in lovely boxes he designed himself. A marketing genius, Cadbury began putting the cupids and rosebuds on heart-shaped boxes in 1861; even when the chocolates had been eaten, people could use the beautiful boxes to save such mementos as love letters.

“The commercialization of Valentine’s Day flourished in America at the turn of the century. Chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey started as a caramel maker, but in 1894 began covering his caramels with sweet chocolate. In 1907, Hershey launched production of tear-dropped shaped ‘kisses, so-called because of the smooching noise the chocolate made as it was manufactured. Mass-produced at an affordable cost, the kisses were advertised as ‘a most nourishing food’.”

These stories remind us why reading and learning is so important. The library is full of factual information that can help you to learn and understand the true meaning of traditions and holidays. Come to the library and rediscover your love of reading. We have something for everyone. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Sarah Flanagan is the director of the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library.