Carroll, Ogle counties’ rail safety improvements on the way: ICC

The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday approved nearly $1 million for safety upgrades at three highway-rail crossings of the BNSF Railway Company’s track in Carroll and Ogle counties.

The stipulated agreement requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at the Oakville Road, Brookeville/Ogle Road and West Oregon Trail Road crossings.

“Illinois’ Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible to install modernized safety infrastructure at rail crossings in all parts of the state. These projects in Carroll and Ogle counties are a perfect example of how our agency is putting GCPF dollars to work,” ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said.

The GCPF will cover 95% of the combined estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at all three crossings, not to exceed $993,328. BNSF Railway Company will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new warning devices.

All work is to be completed within 18 months of the ICC’s order.