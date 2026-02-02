Byron High School student selected for choir performance at Carnegie Hall

Emi Bail, a student at Byron High School, has been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City. (Photo provided by Emi Bail)

Emi Bail, a student at Byron High School, has been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Bail will perform Soprano 1 in February with the Choir Ensemble. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

Bail auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.

She has studied music for five years and is a member of the Byron High School Chamber Choir, Treble Choir and Concert Choir. Bail is a two-time All State Musician, a two-time All Conference Musician and was selected to tour five countries in Europe this past summer with the Illinois Ambassadors of Music Program. Bail won third place last year in the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Open Division, which included voice and instrumental.

Currently, Bail is nominated for the Illinois Musical Theatre Awards for the part of Mother Abbess in Byron High School’s production of Sound of Music.

“Music has always been a constant source of joy and strength in my life,” Bail said. “Singing allows me to express emotions that words alone cannot capture, and it has given me confidence, discipline, and a deep sense of connection to others. I am excited to be part of the Honors Performance Series because it feels like the perfect opportunity to share that love of music while challenging myself to grow in new ways.

“As a musician, I have experienced both the exhilaration of carrying the melody and the responsibility of blending my voice to support a greater harmony. Each role has taught me that music is about collaboration, listening, and lifting one another up to create something more beautiful than any one person could achieve alone. That is what excites me most about the Honors Performance Series: the chance to make music with students from around the world who are as passionate and committed as I am. Performing in such a prestigious ensemble is a dream come true, but even more meaningful is the journey; learning from renowned conductors, pushing my vocal abilities and forming connections through the shared language of music.”

Bail will join performers from across the United States and abroad for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. The finalists will come together in New York City, where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of NYC.

The Honors Performance will take place Feb. 8 and is open to the public.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues.

The Honors Performance Series is presented by WorldStrides, an educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting honorsperformance.org and worldstrides.com.