Rochelle mayor: A look into 2026

As January’s chill has had a tight grip throughout the month, I reflect on the city’s recent efforts and activities, and share some of the highlights within this monthly update.

With temperatures dropping and winter in full swing, the city’s public works department, led by Director Tim Isley, has been working tirelessly to ensure safe streets for all residents. Their commitment during some of the season’s toughest weather has not gone unnoticed, and I extend sincere gratitude on behalf of the entire community.

December brought a significant leadership transition for the city. On Dec. 23, the city council appointed Sam Tesreau as the new interim city manager. Tesreau, who will continue his longstanding role as city engineer, is no stranger to Rochelle, having served since 2003. His wealth of experience and deep knowledge of city operations are seen as assets, ensuring continuity as the city embarks on a search for a permanent city manager. A national search firm has been hired, with hopes to appoint a new leader by mid-to-late summer.

The start of the year is always a busy time for Rochelle’s city council, as they address essential organizational tasks and launch new initiatives. Among the priorities is the waiver of permit fees for new construction, a move aimed at encouraging growth and development.

The city will also continue its utility assistance program, providing vital support for families in need during the colder months. Looking ahead, the community development department has rolled out the Small Business Interior Grant Program in 2026, designed to help local entrepreneurs enhance the interior of their establishments and attract more business. I encourage residents and business owners interested in these programs to reach out to Community Development Director Michelle Pease for more information at 815-561-2073

Industry remains a key focus for Rochelle as well, and the Industry Task Force, led by the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce, reconvened at the end of January. These meetings provide a forum for local industry leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities, fostering collaboration that strengthens Rochelle’s economic foundation. To continue transparency and clarification, I continue to host livestreams with various city departments to keep residents informed and engaged with current projects and initiatives.

A major highlight this month was the ribboncutting ceremony for Well 8 on Jan. 12. This vital infrastructure upgrade, made possible through $7.4 million in grant funding, represents a significant investment in Rochelle’s future. The well, which had been out of operation since the 1990s, now features advanced iron removal technology and is equipped for radium removal if needed. I give high praise to the Water/Water Reclamation Director Adam Lanning and his staff for their leadership on the project, noting the importance of reliable, clean water for the city’s growth and well-being.

I continue to host some in-person public meetings in February, including Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Manor, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Village, and Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Hub City Senior Center. These events are open to the public, and I would welcome questions you may have. Keep an eye on my Mayor’s Facebook Page for further updates. Hope to see you there!

As we all look ahead to 2026, I have extreme optimism about Rochelle’s growth and vibrancy. The city’s progress is a direct result of the engagement and passion of not only our staff but also our residents, encouraging everyone to continue working together to build a stronger, more vibrant community. In closing, I will share another great quote from former President John F. Kennedy: “Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction”.

With clear purpose, Rochelle is poised for a bright and promising future.

John Bearrows is the mayor of Rochelle.