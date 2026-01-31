Smith named RTHS January Rochelle Rotary Student of the Month

Rochelle Township High School recently announced Zachery Smith, a junior at RTHS, as the January Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month. (Photo provided by RTHS)

Rochelle Township High School recently announced Zachery Smith, a junior at RTHS, as the January Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month.

“Smith exemplifies the Rotary ideals of service, leadership, and community involvement, making him a deserving recipient of this honor,” an RTHS news release said.

“Throughout his three years at RTHS, Zachery has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to service, earning an impressive 325 Silver Service hours. This remarkable achievement reflects his dedication to helping others while balancing a full schedule of academic and extracurricular activities, including marching band, Madrigals, Student Council, and Interact.

Zachery has generously volunteered his time and talents to support a wide range of school and community events. His service includes working at the Rochelle Little League concession stand, assisting with school dances, participating in Make a Difference Day, helping with Thanksgiving turkey distribution, and supporting numerous Interact events. He has also volunteered as a biology tutor for a classmate.

Those who work alongside Zachery consistently praise his character and work ethic. His church supervisor shared, “We are very thankful for Zachery’s help. He is responsible, respectful, and always quick to jump in wherever he’s needed. We really appreciate him.”

Similarly, his supervisor at the Rochelle Little League concession stand said Zach always steps up and takes initiative. He is polite, a self-starter, and rarely needs direction.

Zachery’s commitment to service extends beyond school and organized activities. He assists at his church by running the live feed and slideshow during services and is also a valued employee at Ralfie’s BBQ and Catering, where he brings the same strong work ethic and positive attitude.