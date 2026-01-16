University of Illinois Extension offers free family life program in Ogle County Jan. 28

University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Kara Schweitzer will offer a free family life program in January, providing community members with research-informed guidance on aging, caregiving and overall well-being.

The program will be held at the Rock River Center, located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon, on Jan. 28, beginning at 10 a.m.

This program, “Caregiver Self-Care”, will cover the real challenges caregivers face and share practical ways to ease stress, prevent burnout, and take better care of yourself along the way.

Caregivers not only perform hands-on tasks such as bathing, cooking or handling financial matters, but they also provide emotional support and help with problem-solving and decision-making related to care.

Caregivers may have their own children, grandchildren, work and other responsibilities. Because caregivers are often so busy, they tend to overlook their own needs. They may not get enough sleep, nutritious meals, physical activity or social time with friends. They also may not seek healthcare or find time for themselves. Registration is required by calling the Rock River Center at 815-732-3252.

University of Illinois Extension is committed to supporting individuals, families and communities through accessible, research-based education. The January program offers residents the opportunity to deepen their understanding of aging and caregiving while acquiring practical skills to enhance their daily lives. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, call Kara at 815-632-3611.