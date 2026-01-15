Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center celebrates 50 years, open house is Jan. 23

The Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center recently announced the celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades of dedication to serving seniors and community members in Mt. Morris and the surrounding area.

Founded in 1976, the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center was established to provide a welcoming space where individuals could gather for social connection, educational opportunities, wellness activities and community support. Over the past 50 years, the center has grown into a community hub, enriching lives and fostering relationships across generations.

From shared meals and recreational programs to educational classes and special events, the center has continually adapted to meet the evolving needs of the community while remaining true to its founding mission. For many residents, the center has been a place of friendship, support and belonging – an enduring presence through changing times.

To commemorate the milestone, the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center will host a 50th anniversary open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. The event will take place at the Center’s location at 9 E. Front St., Mt. Morris.

Community members, past and present participants, families, friends and supporters are invited to attend. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility, learn about programs and services, reconnect with familiar faces and celebrate the center’s history and impact.

“This anniversary is a time to honor the vision of those who founded the center in 1976, recognize the dedication of staff and volunteers over the years, and thank the community members who have made the center what it is today,” organizers said.

The center plans to host numerous events throughout the year to celebrate this anniversary each month.

As the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center looks to the future, it remains committed to strengthening community connections and enhancing the quality of life for those it serves.

For more information about the 50th anniversary open house or the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center, community members are encouraged to attend the event or contact the center directly through the website, www.thecenterMtMorris.com, by email at mmsrcenter@gmail.com, or call 815-734-6335.