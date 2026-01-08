Meyers joins Stillman Bank as director of loan operations

Stillman Bank recently welcomed Monica Meyers as director of loan operations, according to Thomas R. Hughes, president & CEO. (Photo provided by Stillman Bank)

Stillman Bank recently welcomed Monica Meyers as director of loan operations, according to Thomas R. Hughes, president and CEO.

In her position, Meyers will be responsible for overseeing commercial/consumer loan processing, loan accounting, document imaging, loan quality review, and mortgage underwriting/processing. She will be located at the bank’s Roscoe office at 5250 Bridge St.

Meyers brings 30 years of experience in banking and operations management, having held leadership positions including senior operations manager, vice president operations manager, and director of operations training & risk management. She earned her bachelor of arts in management and leadership from Judson College and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

“We are excited to welcome Monica to Stillman Bank,” Hughes said. “Her deep industry knowledge, strong operational background, and proven leadership make her an excellent addition to our team as we continue to grow and serve our customers.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Meyers remains actively involved in the community. She currently serves as treasurer for the Rockford Area SRHM Board and has volunteered with organizations such as United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

A lifelong resident of the Rock River Valley area, she was born and raised in Rockford and has made her home in Machesney Park for the past 25 years with her husband and three children. As a family, they enjoy vacations at the lake in Spooner, Wisconsin and road trips around the country.

For more information on Meyers or to find out more about Stillman Bank’s products and services, call 815-623-1800.