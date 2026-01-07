The REC Center in Rochelle marks 5 years: ‘It really has become the hub of the community’

The REC Center in Rochelle recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of its opening.

The Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District opened the $14 million facility at 802 Jones Road on Dec. 1, 2020. It offers a four-court gymnasium, indoor turf, a fitness center, multi-purpose rooms, an indoor walking track and an aquatic center with two pools.

Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger called the past five years “fabulous” following challenges brought about by opening the new facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Memberships were sold before The REC opened. With the pandemic, the park district pivoted to selling only short-term passes upon opening. In May 2021 when restrictions eased it went back to the membership strategy. Membership numbers have grown from 1,600 to about 2,400 today, Ohlinger said.

“I think our staff has really weathered the storm and now we can move forward and Rochelle can reap all the benefits from this place,” Ohlinger said. “We’ve had so many successes over five years. One of the best things I hear is, ‘What were we doing before The REC?’ I can’t tell you how many times I hear that from people in the facility. We have hundreds of people use the facility during any given evening. Hearing those things and seeing the smiles on their faces makes those past obstacles fade away.”

Ohlinger said she’s seen how The REC has become a gathering space for the community. Each Tuesday and Thursday the facility hosts a senior stretch and fit class, which outgrew its fitness classroom and multi-purpose room and is now done on the basketball courts.

Many attendees of that class stay after to socialize, Ohlinger said. The REC has over 400 seniors that utilize memberships to The REC through their insurance plans at no cost to them.

Ohlinger said program offerings at The REC have expanded over the past five years, which she credited Park District Director of Recreation Maureen Stevens for. The park district’s youth sports programs this winter saw record numbers, drawing from areas surrounding Rochelle.

Winter nights at The REC often see a full facility and parking lot, which Ohlinger said brings with it a sense of community.

“Seeing this place filled up on a busy night is incredibly rewarding for me,” Ohlinger said. “It makes me emotional to think about. This place is my family. Our staff does such a good job of being dedicated to the cause of Rochelle. I couldn’t be more proud. On a cool winter night, there are hundreds of people utilizing this place. I think one of my favorite things is seeing the pickup basketball or kickball games. Seeing the different age groups and talents coming together just to have fun and be active is amazing.”

The REC Center saw 99,800 drop-ins and member check-ins in 2022. That number increased to 104,000 in 2023, to 110,523 in 2024 and 123,395 in 2025. Those numbers do not include spectators, coaches, team players in leagues, programs, swim lesson participants and meeting group participants.

Ohlinger said she will be interested to see what long-term impact The REC has on the community, such as participation in Rochelle schools sports and the overall health of Rochelle residents.

Membership numbers at The REC are starting to reach a point where park district leadership previously theorized a leveling off due to the area’s demographics, Ohlinger said.

“Although our membership may level off here pretty soon, we can continue to strengthen The REC by enhancing our programs, services and overall membership,” Ohlinger said. “In 2026, our focus is raising the bar and taking this place to the next level.”

The idea of a recreational center in Rochelle was discussed for 50 years before the construction of The REC. Ohlinger recalls working for the park district as superintendent of recreation in the 1990s and hearing it talked about then. She became executive director in 2018 and worked to help bring it to fruition.

“It’s amazing to see how it is now,” Ohlinger said. “The past and current board members have had incredible vision. They’re dedicated to the Rochelle community and I’m honored to just be a small part of that. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and we remain committed to our mission moving forward.”

Ohlinger said the park district is looking at “a lot of” potential new programming for The REC Center, which now has its flow in place, and staff members understand the purpose it can serve for the community.

“Every recreation center is different and depends on the community they’re in,” Ohlinger said. “We took the time to see what The REC would be to this community and how it functions and flows with usage and clientele. And now that we have a good grasp on that, we can really advance. We have people stay to just socialize after they have an activity of some sort. People meet friends here for activities. It really has become the hub of the community, which is perfect for Rochelle.”