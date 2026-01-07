Morning Mug Club meets Jan. 13 at Rock River Center in Oregon

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to senior citizens.

Morning Mug Club

10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13

In-home personal services

1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 14. Registration is requested.

Crocheting and knitting

9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 15

Durable Medical Equipment clinic

1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Registration is requested.

AARP income tax assistance

Appointments are required and limited. To schedule an appointment, call 815-732-3252.