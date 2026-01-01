Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club helps at Breakfast With Santa

Pictured is David Wehler helping hand out treats for kids visiting Santa. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club helped the Leaf River Lions Club at Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 13.

The members helped in the kitchen making food. The Lions served pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs and sausage. They also helped Santa give treats to children after each child had a chance to sit on Santa’s lap.

“The breakfast had a great turnout,” a club news release said. “The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H members had fun helping. Everyone relished a delicious breakfast and visit with Santa.”

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club enjoys participating in community service activities. For more information on the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.