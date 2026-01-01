January events planned for Flagg Township Museum in Rochelle

January is the start of the new year and this year is very special.

It’s the semiquincentennial in the United States – a big word that means half of a half of a centennial. It’s the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026 and the Flagg Township Museum in Rochelle is starting to celebrate with several fun and festive events in January.

It might be cold outside but at the Flagg Township Museum it will be warm and cozy as it celebrates World Snow Day on Saturday, Jan. 18, with some snow activities and wintry treats.

Learn some facts, make a giant snowflake, build a snowman, try a snowball toss, or even have a snowball fight – you can do it all. Wintry treats will warm you up too. To make it special this year it’s adding red, white and blue to the day in honor of the 250th birthday of the freedoms established in the Declaration of Independence.

Next in January is Museum Selfie Day, Thursday, Jan. 22. It’s actually the day after the official Museum Selfie Day, Jan. 21, but it’s celebrated on Thursday, free day at the museum.

Take a selfie outside anytime and come in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 22 to snap a selfie in the museum. Get funny and creative and add some red, white and/or blue accessories it’ll have on hand to enhance your selfie and to commemorate the 250th.

On Jan. 31, it’s Cocoa for Our Cause, a mini-fundraiser for the museum. Stop in for a cup of cocoa and add any of the special fixings it’ll have for you for only $2. If you’d rather buy a mug and cocoa to take home for $5, that’s OK, too. Try the red, white and blue sprinkles for a patriotic feel and think about what you love about museums and America as it begins to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Check out the exhibit in the Cabinet of Curiosities, which features “Founding Fathers and Mothers” – local founders and the stories of how Rochelle came to be.

The mission of the Flagg Township Historical Society and Museum is to stimulate interest in Flagg Township history through education, research, collection and preservation of information for the benefit of the public of today and in the future.