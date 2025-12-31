New restaurant opens in Rochelle

The diner-style family restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an array of breakfast options, sandwiches, wraps, salads, appetizers, entrees, steaks, seafood and Italian specialties. (Jeff Helfrich)

Rochelle Apple Roasted Cafe & Family Restaurant has opened at 134 May Mart Drive in Rochelle at the former site of Dog Hub.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays. It can be reached by phone at 779-320-5520.

Owner Lino Jasso also owns Kirkland Family Restaurant in Kirkland, where he resides with his family.

“I’m here to do my best and make sure to take care of the customers,” Jasso said. “Our kitchen makes homemade food. Things are going well so far. I’ve wanted to find a building for this for two years. Kirkland isn’t far from Rochelle. I came here and checked the population and market. I liked this building and I decided to rent it.

“Customers can expect good food and service when they come in here. So far we’ve had good comments from customers on the food and how the building looks.”

The interior of the building has been remodeled and expanded with new seating. Jasso said the work to open lasted a little over three months.

The Rochelle Apple Roasted Cafe name comes from how the restaurant uses real apples and roasts them on the grill when it makes its crepes, waffles and pancakes from scratch, Jasso said.

Jasso said customers have told him so far that they’re happy to have a new and different restaurant in town. The business is family run.

“My daughter works here and the cooks are my cousins,” Jasso said. “I’ve always liked working with family. Family is everything to me. Other people are great too, but family is in it for more than the money. We’re here to serve the community. We really appreciate the community’s support so far.”