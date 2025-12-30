Stillman Bank names holiday giveaway winners

Stillman Bank held its 61st annual Holiday Giveaway drawing on Dec. 22. The bank had a total of six winners throughout its six locations. The winners received either a quarter of beef or a half of pork.

The winners of the beef quarters were Joy Kohler of Davis Junction, Marcy Springborn of Rockford and Debi Bejot of Roscoe.

The winners of the pork halves were Brenda Koeller of Byron, Victoria Hinkle of Oregon and Heather West of Rochelle.

The annual Holiday Giveaway is one of the many ways the bank gives back to the local communities it serves.