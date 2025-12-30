Stillman Bank announces winners of Christmas coloring contest

Stillman Bank recently held its annual Christmas Coloring Contest for kids up to 10 years old. (Photo provided by Stillman Bank)

Stillman Bank recently held its annual Christmas coloring contest for kids up to 10 years old. This year’s picture featured a wreath adorned with ornaments. The winners received their very own gingerbread house kit.

For ages 5 and under, the winners were Carly Peterson (Byron office), Mariah Parker (Oregon office), McKenna Koch (Rochelle office), Margaret Houston (Rockford office), Lily Chamberlin (Roscoe office) and Elliot Welsh (Stillman Valley office).

For ages 6 through 10, the winners were Hadley Pasch (Byron office), Sadie Palmer (Oregon office), Bailey Barber (Rochelle office), Nora Houston (Rockford office), Olivia Moorman (Roscoe office) and Addilyn Davis (Stillman Valley office).

A total of 184 entries were received and each child received a small prize for participating.