Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center hosts community breakfast Jan. 7

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Noon Year’s Eve

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, will be the Noon Year’s Eve party. Count down to celebrate the New Year at noon. Bring a dish to share.

Diamond painting

11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2. Paintings are available for purchase.

Community breakfast

Wednesday, Jan. 7, is the community breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Enjoy biscuits and gravy or pancakes and find out about everything happening in the village. The mayor or a village representative will be on hand to answer questions.

Craft time

1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8. Join the center for a free craft provided by Momentum Health.