Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center hosts community breakfast Jan. 7

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.
Noon Year’s Eve
11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, will be the Noon Year’s Eve party. Count down to celebrate the New Year at noon. Bring a dish to share.
Diamond painting
11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2. Paintings are available for purchase.
Community breakfast
Wednesday, Jan. 7, is the community breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Enjoy biscuits and gravy or pancakes and find out about everything happening in the village. The mayor or a village representative will be on hand to answer questions.
Craft time
1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8. Join the center for a free craft provided by Momentum Health.