Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K cash raffle fundraiser raised $27K, winners drawn Dec. 18

The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club drew the names of the winners of its 2025 cash raffle fundraiser Thursday, Dec. 18.

Tickets were sold by members for $20 each and 1,369 tickets out of 1,400 were sold, raising a total of $27,380. The promotion raised $18,600 last year.

“This is a spectacular year of our members endorsing this endeavor,” Kiwanis Golden K Member Don Horner said. “We had such overwhelming support from the club as a whole. Selling all but 31 tickets is great. Everybody has a job to do and we all did it collectively and we have the success we have today. This is our best year.”

Six prizes were drawn and awarded from the raffle, including $2,500 (Julie Dudziak), two $1,000 prizes (Adah Horner and Brad Stojan) and three $500 prizes (Bettie Sullivan, Kenzley Title Group and Mary Ann Patrick). Prizes were drawn by members and representatives from local businesses that sponsored the raffle.

Kiwanis Golden K supports local organizations with the funds each year, including Focus House, Rochelle FFA, AYSO Soccer, Rochelle Township High School scholarships, Kings Builders Club, Village of Progress, Camp Cedar Illinois, Creston Builders Club, Rochelle Christian Food Pantry, Rochelle Builders Club, Steward Builders Club, Rochelle Little League, Rochelle Junior Tackle, Pegasus Special Riders, Rochelle Rescue Mission, Rochelle Wrestling Club, Boy Scout Troops 64 and 553, Girl Scout Troops 409 and 1870, David Crawford Foundation, RTHS Key Club, Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Action Network and 4-H Clubs Hub Hickory Nuts and Soaring Eagles.

“Because of the amount of money we’ve raised this year, we doubled the amount that we gave each one of the youth organizations here in town,” Kiwanis Golden K President-Elect Ric Taylor said. “We make such a big impact in the community. It’s awesome. Thanks to all who sold tickets.”

The raffle was sponsored by local businesses including A1 Hot Body Detailing, Ace Hardware, Chem-Dry Kishwaukee, Flight Deck Bar & Grill, Liquor n Wine, Silver Fox Tavern, Colonial Flowers & Gifts, Meyers Furniture, Rosati’s Pizza, Alfano’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, Las Tapatias Family Kitchen, Anderson Plumbing & Heating, Jeff Perry Autos, Cypress House, Moose Knuckle Bar & Grill, Hope Chest, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, T-Byrd Lanes, Roiel Scoop Ice Cream, Runnings, Headons Fine Meats, ALM Fine Cabinetry, Steve’s Complete Automotive, Acres Bistro, The Artist’s Garden, Scalehouse Lounge, The Fit Hub, Maintain Your Smile Dental and Fairways Golf Course.

The raffle committee is made up of Horner, Jeff Lowenberg and Brenda Metzger. Top raffle ticket sellers were Neil Anderson, Horner, Mark Papke, Harvey Folkerts, John Bearrows, Cal Jacobs and Chet Olson.

“This club has many people that do different jobs that make this a success,” Horner said.