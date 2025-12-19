Oregon man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of teen

An Oregon man charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl will remain in jail as his case proceeds through the court system.

Brett A. Barnes, 42, is charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and grooming. He was remanded to the Ogle County Jail following his first court appearance Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Court documents say the incidents happened between May and July and involve a 16-year-old girl.

The grooming charge accuses Barnes of using a cell phone to “seduce, solicit, lure or entice” the girl to engage in unlawful sexual conduct with him.

Assistant Ogle County State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten told Associate Circuit Judge Anthony Peska that Barnes and the girl were co-workers when the alleged incidents occurred at Barnes’s residence.

Leisten said Barnes had admitted to purchasing alcohol for the girl and allowed her to stay at his home on at least one occasion, arguing that he should remain in jail to ensure the safety of the victim and the surrounding community.

Assistant Ogle County Public Defender Eric Morrow argued that Barnes be released to continue needed medical treatments in regard to his 2008 kidney transplant.

He also argued that Barnes had no criminal record and would not be a flight risk since he had spent his entire life in Oregon or Mt. Morris.

“He has never been in any trouble before except for maybe a couple of speeding tickets,” Morrow said. “The court has the ability to monitor his whereabouts.”

Peska denied Morrow’s request for release, stating the girl was “obviously too young to consent” and that Barnes had a history of “collusion”.

He set Barnes’s next court appearance for 10 a.m. Dec. 24.

The Oregon Police Department took Barnes into custody Tuesday, Dec. 16.

“The Oregon Police Department would like to acknowledge and thank the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance and collaboration during this investigation,” Police Chief Matthew Kalnins posted on social media.

All of the charges filed against Barnes are Class 2 felonies punishable by 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, upon conviction, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. Convictions also require sex offender registration.