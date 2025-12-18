Waddle named December Rochelle Rotary Student of the Month

Levi Waddle, a senior at Rochelle Township High School, was recently named the December Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month. (Photo provided by Rochelle Township High School)

Levi Waddle, a senior at Rochelle Township High School, was recently named the December Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month.

RTHS and the Rochelle Rotary Club released the following statement on Waddle’s award: “Levi exemplifies the Rotary ideals of service, leadership, and community engagement, making him an outstanding choice for this honor.

“Throughout his four years at RTHS, Levi has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to service, accumulating 360 Silver Service Hours - a remarkable achievement that reflects his dedication to helping others. In addition to his academic and extracurricular commitments, including marching band, bowling, and cross country, Levi has generously volunteered his time and talents to support numerous organizations and community events.”

His volunteer efforts span a wide range of activities. He has contributed many hours at the Rochelle Junior Tackle and RTHS track concession stands, where he also assisted with maintaining the facilities by raking the jumping pits. He has supported the ARUNA Run multiple times and participated in ROCK retreats on two occasions, taking on responsibilities such as serving food and preparing cabins for participants.

His commitment to service extends into his neighborhood, where he routinely assists others by mowing, raking, cleaning and helping with yard work.

He has volunteered at the Illinois Food Bank, distributing food to families in need, and played a vital role at the Hot Dog Fest by handing out hot dogs to community members. Additionally, he has served in his church’s kindergarten room and helped by babysitting when needed as well as assisted moving furniture at the Rescue Mission.