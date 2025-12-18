Rochelle Park District Board: Concrete work for driving range approved

The Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board unanimously approved an $11,260 proposal from Bruns Construction on Monday, Dec. 15, for concrete work at the driving range at Skare Park.

The work will see the replacement of asphalt in the hitting area and will extend the driving range by two bays. Room will remain for grass area hitting. The concrete work will be done when weather allows in the spring.

“Our maintenance department has a whole list of different things they’re working on doing to improve the driving range for the upcoming season,” Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger said.

Spring Lake

Park District Risk Superintendent Brent Boardman said during the meeting that clean-up work relating to an incident where a utility pole fell at Spring Lake on June 5 has been wrapped up.

After a Rochelle Municipal Utilities pole and transformer fell into the waterfall area at Spring Lake, Clean Harbors took soil samples and found the continued presence of mineral oil, and required the excavation of the oil-impacted soil. At its Sept. 22 meeting, the Rochelle City Council approved a $73,937 expenditure for cleanup.

Soil samples were approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. RMU installed a new transformer on a pad to prevent future issues and the city restored the bottom of the waterfall after a dam was put in place to contain the initial spill. Fence repair was done by the city as well.

Levy

The board unanimously approved its 2026 tax levy during the meeting. The park district’s tax levy rate will decrease to .58 from .63 last year.

“The district remains in strong financial condition and has maintained this stability for many years,” Ohlinger said. “We’re committed to maintaining our current assets to ensure they remain safe, functional and accessible. We have a clear vision for our future improvements and enhancements that will benefit the community and we consistently demonstrate fiscal responsibility and remain mindful of the impact on our taxpayers.”

The REC

Following the five-year anniversary of construction completion of The REC Center, Ohlinger provided the board with a numbers update.

To date, the park district has its highest number ever of 1 zone fitness members at 454. It has its highest number of all-inclusive members at 2,365.

“It’s been a great five years,” Ohlinger said.

Adviser

The board unanimously approved a 2026 municipal adviser agreement with Raymond James for $7,500 plus expenses not to exceed $5,000. Raymond James will provide the park district with long-term and capital planning, debt and financial assistance under the agreement and has for the park district for a number of years.