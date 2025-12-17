Villanueva named November Rochelle Rotary Student of the Month

The Rochelle Rotary Club recently announced its November Student of the Month: Ashley Villanueva of Rochelle Township High School. (Photo provided by Rochelle Rotary Club)

The Rochelle Rotary Club recently announced its November Student of the Month: Ashley Villanueva of Rochelle Township High School.

She is a dedicated senior known for her kindness, leadership, and commitment to service and has accumulated 563 Silver Service Volunteer Hours over her four years at RTHS, according to a news release.

Her volunteer work spans a wide range of community events and school programs. She has contributed her time to Make a Difference Day, assisted at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library, volunteered at the annual Lenten Fish Fry, and devoted more than 200 hours to the HUB Project.

She has also served as a cross country manager, supported Fiesta Hispana, babysat for local families, and helped out in the counseling center as a monitor during her study hall.

In addition to her impressive volunteer work, she is an active leader within the school community. She participates in Madrigals, Cultural Reform Alliance, Student Council and the Midnight Voices vocal jazz group. She also serves as the president of Educators Rising, where she leads meetings and helps to run the club.