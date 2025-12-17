Shaw Local

RTHS Speech team places 4th at home invitational

Rochelle Township High School

Rochelle Township High School (Jeff Helfrich)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Rochelle Township High School speech team hosted the RTHS Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 13. Out of the 24-team field, Rochelle earned fourth place.

Individuals who earned finalist honors included:

Varsity division:

  • Derek Swartz - second place - Humorous Interpretation.
  • Bobbie Henning - third place - Original Comedy.
  • Brooklyn Hull - fifth place - Dramatic Interpretation.
  • Theia Venuso - fifth place - Oratorical Declamation.
  • Connor Macklin - sixth place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
  • Abby Losoya/Sophia Losoya - sixth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
  • Daphne Wise - seventh place - Humorous Interpretation.

Next-in division:

  • Brooklyn Hull/Derek Swartz - first place - Dramatic Duet Acting.
  • Alayna Smardo - first place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
  • Alayna Smardo - first place - Oratory.
  • Abby Losoya - second place - Poetry Reading.
  • Hailey Bunger - fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.
  • Bella Biggs - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.
  • Lily Wengelewski - fourth place - Informative Speaking.
  • Sophia Losoya - fifth place - Prose Reading.
  • Sophia Stein - sixth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
  • Derek Swartz - seventh place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
  • Alex Soto - seventh place - Oratory.

Novice division:

  • Daphne Wise - first place - Special Occasion Speaking.
  • Yana Bartkiv - first place - Poetry Reading.
  • Barbara Palmer - second place - Oratorical Declamation.
  • Bella Marrufo - third place - Special Occasion Speaking.
  • Bella Marrufo/Brock Dickey - fourth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
  • Om Shah - fourth place - Radio Speaking.
  • Ben Hayes fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.
  • Om Shah - fifth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
  • Makayla Manarchy - fifth place - Prose Reading.
  • Savannah Elshoff - sixth place - Oratorical Declamation.
  • Ben Hayes - sixth place - Informative Speaking.

Speakers of the week were Abby Losoya and Sophia Losoya (varsity) and Yana Bartkiv (novice).

