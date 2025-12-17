RTHS Speech team places 4th at home invitational

The Rochelle Township High School speech team hosted the RTHS Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 13. Out of the 24-team field, Rochelle earned fourth place.
Individuals who earned finalist honors included:
Varsity division:
- Derek Swartz - second place - Humorous Interpretation.
- Bobbie Henning - third place - Original Comedy.
- Brooklyn Hull - fifth place - Dramatic Interpretation.
- Theia Venuso - fifth place - Oratorical Declamation.
- Connor Macklin - sixth place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Abby Losoya/Sophia Losoya - sixth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
- Daphne Wise - seventh place - Humorous Interpretation.
Next-in division:
- Brooklyn Hull/Derek Swartz - first place - Dramatic Duet Acting.
- Alayna Smardo - first place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Alayna Smardo - first place - Oratory.
- Abby Losoya - second place - Poetry Reading.
- Hailey Bunger - fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.
- Bella Biggs - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.
- Lily Wengelewski - fourth place - Informative Speaking.
- Sophia Losoya - fifth place - Prose Reading.
- Sophia Stein - sixth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
- Derek Swartz - seventh place - Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Alex Soto - seventh place - Oratory.
Novice division:
- Daphne Wise - first place - Special Occasion Speaking.
- Yana Bartkiv - first place - Poetry Reading.
- Barbara Palmer - second place - Oratorical Declamation.
- Bella Marrufo - third place - Special Occasion Speaking.
- Bella Marrufo/Brock Dickey - fourth place - Humorous Duet Acting.
- Om Shah - fourth place - Radio Speaking.
- Ben Hayes fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.
- Om Shah - fifth place - Special Occasion Speaking.
- Makayla Manarchy - fifth place - Prose Reading.
- Savannah Elshoff - sixth place - Oratorical Declamation.
- Ben Hayes - sixth place - Informative Speaking.
Speakers of the week were Abby Losoya and Sophia Losoya (varsity) and Yana Bartkiv (novice).