RTHS Speech team places 4th at home invitational

The Rochelle Township High School speech team hosted the RTHS Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 13. Out of the 24-team field, Rochelle earned fourth place.

Individuals who earned finalist honors included:

Varsity division:

Derek Swartz - second place - Humorous Interpretation.

Bobbie Henning - third place - Original Comedy.

Brooklyn Hull - fifth place - Dramatic Interpretation.

Theia Venuso - fifth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Connor Macklin - sixth place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Abby Losoya/Sophia Losoya - sixth place - Humorous Duet Acting.

Daphne Wise - seventh place - Humorous Interpretation.

Next-in division:

Brooklyn Hull/Derek Swartz - first place - Dramatic Duet Acting.

Alayna Smardo - first place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Alayna Smardo - first place - Oratory.

Abby Losoya - second place - Poetry Reading.

Hailey Bunger - fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.

Bella Biggs - fourth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Lily Wengelewski - fourth place - Informative Speaking.

Sophia Losoya - fifth place - Prose Reading.

Sophia Stein - sixth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Derek Swartz - seventh place - Extemporaneous Speaking.

Alex Soto - seventh place - Oratory.

Novice division:

Daphne Wise - first place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Yana Bartkiv - first place - Poetry Reading.

Barbara Palmer - second place - Oratorical Declamation.

Bella Marrufo - third place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Bella Marrufo/Brock Dickey - fourth place - Humorous Duet Acting.

Om Shah - fourth place - Radio Speaking.

Ben Hayes fourth place - Impromptu Speaking.

Om Shah - fifth place - Special Occasion Speaking.

Makayla Manarchy - fifth place - Prose Reading.

Savannah Elshoff - sixth place - Oratorical Declamation.

Ben Hayes - sixth place - Informative Speaking.

Speakers of the week were Abby Losoya and Sophia Losoya (varsity) and Yana Bartkiv (novice).