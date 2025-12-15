Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center hosts Bingo and Birthday Bash Dec. 17

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front Street. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Bingo and birthday lunch

Wednesday, Dec. 17, is the Bingo and Birthday Lunch. Bingo starts at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Craft

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, join the center for a free craft presented by Momentum Health Care.

Tacos & trivia

At 6 p.m. Dec. 18 bring a team or come as a single and join a team for tacos and trivia. Tacos are $2 each and trivia is $2 per player.

Cookie exchange

Friday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. is the cookie exchange. Bring two dozen homemade cookies and go home with some new favorites.

Noon year’s eve

Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. is the Noon Year’s Eve party. Count down to celebrate the New Year at noon.